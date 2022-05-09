Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delek US (DK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently:

4/21/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/18/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Delek US stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,343 shares of company stock worth $4,001,747. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

