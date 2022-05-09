Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delek US (DK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently:
- 4/21/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/18/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Delek US stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.