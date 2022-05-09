Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for E2open Parent (ETWO)

E2open Parent (NYSE: ETWO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2022 – E2open Parent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

4/28/2022 – E2open Parent had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $12.00.

4/22/2022 – E2open Parent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

4/21/2022 – E2open Parent was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – E2open Parent was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – E2open Parent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of ETWO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.84. 2,243,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,250. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Get E2open Parent Holdings Inc alerts:

In other E2open Parent news, CFO Jarett Janik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,639.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.