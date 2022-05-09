Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Molecular Partners (MOLN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Molecular Partners (NASDAQ: MOLN):

5/3/2022 – Molecular Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

4/28/2022 – Molecular Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $42.00 to $29.00.

4/27/2022 – Molecular Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/27/2022 – Molecular Partners was downgraded by analysts at Kempen & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2022 – Molecular Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 22 to CHF 21.

Shares of MOLN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Molecular Partners AG has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

