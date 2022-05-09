Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trisura Group (TSU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trisura Group (TSE: TSU) recently:

5/6/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

4/28/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$58.00.

4/27/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00.

4/26/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$64.50 to C$51.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:TSU opened at C$35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.53.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

