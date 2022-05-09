Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trisura Group (TSU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trisura Group (TSE: TSU) recently:
- 5/6/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$58.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$51.00.
- 4/26/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$64.50 to C$51.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE:TSU opened at C$35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.53.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
