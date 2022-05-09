Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.90 ($8.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.32) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.32) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/22/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/5/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.32) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €5.20 ($5.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/4/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €8.00 ($8.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/24/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.90 ($8.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/23/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.00 ($6.32) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/22/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €7.10 ($7.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/16/2022 – Deutsche Lufthansa was given a new €6.30 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.91 ($7.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of €11.43 ($12.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.99 and a 200-day moving average of €6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

