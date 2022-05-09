Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Forward Air (FWRD)

Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/2/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/29/2022 – Forward Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $143.00 to $133.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.
- 4/10/2022 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/2/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/24/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/15/2022 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $99.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
