Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Forward Air (FWRD)

Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Forward Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $143.00 to $133.00.

4/29/2022 – Forward Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $143.00 to $133.00.

4/28/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

4/10/2022 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $99.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

