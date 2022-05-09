Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA: FRE) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €38.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/5/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/29/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.25 ($63.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/26/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.50 ($53.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/11/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.50 ($36.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.50 ($36.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($51.58) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/1/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($37.89) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 3/31/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/23/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/16/2022 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.05 ($36.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €32.61 and a 200 day moving average of €35.20. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($84.21).
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
