Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.25). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/29/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/28/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/25/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.75).

3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 220 ($2.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BARC opened at GBX 146.70 ($1.83) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.76. The stock has a market cap of £24.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

