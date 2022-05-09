Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barclays (LON: BARC) in the last few weeks:
- 5/4/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.25). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/29/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/28/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/28/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/25/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/21/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/20/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/5/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/30/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.75).
- 3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 220 ($2.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
BARC opened at GBX 146.70 ($1.83) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.76. The stock has a market cap of £24.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.
Featured Stories
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.