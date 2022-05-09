Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kaman (KAMN)

Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2022 – Kaman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

5/4/2022 – Kaman had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $45.00.

5/3/2022 – Kaman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Kaman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

3/31/2022 – Kaman is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $973.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

