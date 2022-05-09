Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WalkMe (WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2022 – WalkMe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/28/2022 – WalkMe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/27/2022 – WalkMe is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – WalkMe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

4/9/2022 – WalkMe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

3/18/2022 – WalkMe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

3/15/2022 – WalkMe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WKME stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. 1,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,621. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72.

Get WalkMe Ltd alerts:

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.