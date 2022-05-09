Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00.

4/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00.

4/21/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/20/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3,500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,965.00.

4/19/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $64.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,250.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,606.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,750.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

