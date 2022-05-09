Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coeur Mining (CDE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE):

5/6/2022 – Coeur Mining was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

5/4/2022 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

4/21/2022 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

3/31/2022 – Coeur Mining is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

