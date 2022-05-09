Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rambus (RMBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS):

5/3/2022 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Rambus had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00.

5/2/2022 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/13/2022 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

3/31/2022 – Rambus is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rambus stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,886 shares of company stock worth $4,117,876 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 77,182 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rambus by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

