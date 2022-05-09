Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HSBC (LON: HSBA):

5/5/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 735 ($9.18) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 640 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/2/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 515 ($6.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 574 ($7.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/26/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.00) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 715 ($8.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 610 ($7.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/22/2022 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 574 ($7.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/20/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/5/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/31/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 715 ($8.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($6.87) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.00) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 610 ($7.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 610 ($7.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/14/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

HSBA opened at GBX 501.70 ($6.27) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 507.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 487.26. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.10), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($352,871.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

