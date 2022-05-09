Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sify Technologies (SIFY)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2022 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

4/27/2022 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

4/19/2022 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Sify Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 169,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 608,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

