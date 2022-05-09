Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) recently:

5/9/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $107.00.

5/6/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00.

5/4/2022 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

TXRH stock traded down $6.74 on Monday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,364. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $105.43.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

