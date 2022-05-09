Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,600 ($82.45) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.46) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($99.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($116.18) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,127.27 ($89.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

