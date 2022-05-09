Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($93.19) to GBX 7,700 ($96.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,294 ($78.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £44.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1,396.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,955.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,072.28.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

