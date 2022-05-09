Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.32. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.