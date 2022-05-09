Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 784 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.13) to GBX 784 ($9.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.60% from the stock’s current price.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.49) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.24) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 710 ($8.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 853.43 ($10.66).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 507.11 ($6.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 537.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 607.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.29).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($24,921.92). Also, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 619 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($154,653.34).

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.