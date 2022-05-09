Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) PT Lowered to GBX 784 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.13) to GBX 784 ($9.79) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 910 ($11.37) to GBX 880 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 710 ($8.87) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.33.

OTCMKTS:RDWWF remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

