Reed’s (REED) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Reed’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 216.23% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reed’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of REED opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
