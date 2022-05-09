Reed’s (REED) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Reed’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 216.23% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reed’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REED opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Reed’s by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

About Reed's

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

