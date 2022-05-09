REGENXBIO Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of RGNX opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

