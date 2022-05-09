REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.37). Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.44) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

