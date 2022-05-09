Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLS stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.