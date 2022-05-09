Rekor Systems (REKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Rekor Systems to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $19.72.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.