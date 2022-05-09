Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JMP Securities

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLAY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.73. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $320,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,177.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

