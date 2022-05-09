Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Oppenheimer

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 201.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

