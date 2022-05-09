Remark (MARK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Get Remark alerts:

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Remark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.