Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.
RCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
