Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.