Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company posted first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as revenues grew year over year. However, the bottom line fell on a year-over-year basis. Revenues at the company’s namesake segment were soft on a same-store sales dip of 1.1%. Same-store sales fell due to lower merchandise sales and early payout options in the reported quarter from the prior-year corresponding period’s reading. For the second quarter of 2022, management anticipates revenues of $1.045-$1.075 billion, down from $1.19 billion generated in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings per share are envisioned between 95 cents and $1.10, lower than earnings of $1.63 delivered in the year-ago quarter.”

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,616. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.