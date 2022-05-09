Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

