Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

