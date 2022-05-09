Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

EAT opened at $35.53 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.