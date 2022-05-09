Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EZCORP, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EZCORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

EZPW opened at $7.65 on Monday. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

