Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flowserve Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

FLS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE FLS opened at $31.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,604,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after buying an additional 1,179,093 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

