Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for LL Flooring in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for LL Flooring’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LL Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE LL opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LL Flooring by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

