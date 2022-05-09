Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ManTech International Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ManTech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

