Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trean Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trean Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

