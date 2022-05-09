Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.75.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$49.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

