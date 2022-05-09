Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

AKAM stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $95.08 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

