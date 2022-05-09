Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHCG. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

LHCG stock opened at $166.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.