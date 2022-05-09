Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

