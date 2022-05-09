Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thryv in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $866.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.24. Thryv has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 309,865 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,987,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,168,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock valued at $64,315,435. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

