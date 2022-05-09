Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE):

4/26/2022 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil plays in the United States, is praiseworthy. The company recently acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners. With the acquisition, it has successfully expanded its Permian Basin operations. Callon expects the acquisition to boost cash flows in the coming quarters significantly, which will strengthen its balance sheet. Notably, the company expects to generate free cashflows of more than $500 million in 2022. However, the upstream energy player’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. It had a total debt to capitalization of 59.1%, significantly higher than the industry average. Also, the increasing expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

4/22/2022 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $109.00.

4/18/2022 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Callon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

