Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

5/5/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,263. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

