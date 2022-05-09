Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mitek Systems (MITK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK):

5/3/2022 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/29/2022 – Mitek Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Mitek Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $22.00.

4/20/2022 – Mitek Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $24.00 to $20.00.

4/18/2022 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Mitek Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Mitek Systems is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,840. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $449.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Get Mitek Systems Inc alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.