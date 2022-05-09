Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: GCTAF):

5/6/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($18.95) to €15.70 ($16.53). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.00 ($11.58).

4/22/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05).

4/21/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to €19.00 ($20.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($22.63) to €21.00 ($22.11).

4/4/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($19.47) to €18.00 ($18.95).

3/28/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($16.84) to €14.00 ($14.74).

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $14.58 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

