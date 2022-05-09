Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advaxis (ADXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS) recently:
- 5/3/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ADXS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 164,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,993. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.07.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.