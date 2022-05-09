Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advaxis (ADXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS) recently:

5/3/2022 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ADXS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.08. 164,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,993. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 107.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Advaxis during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

