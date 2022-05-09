Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Tupperware Brands was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Tupperware Brands was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

5/4/2022 – Tupperware Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

4/28/2022 – Tupperware Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

3/31/2022 – Tupperware Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TUP stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $453.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.54. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $53,648,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $10,613,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 372,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

